FRANKFURT Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International parent RZB group will need more than 1.9 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in extra capital to reach the 9 percent core capital target demanded by European banking regulators to fortify lenders against a financial downturn, RBI's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The final figure you will hear next week when we have our third-quarter conference. It will be over and above 1.9 billion euros," Herbert Stepic told reporters on the margins of a financial conference, declining further comment on the amount or third-quarter results.

The 1.9 billion figure was based on second-quarter results.

Stepic said he stood by plans to sell RBI shares within the next year if conditions would favour the move, but he noted conditions were not favourable now.

($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Michael Shields)