FRANKFURT Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank
International parent RZB group will need more than 1.9
billion euros ($2.57 billion) in extra capital to reach the 9
percent core capital target demanded by European banking
regulators to fortify lenders against a financial downturn,
RBI's chief executive said on Thursday.
"The final figure you will hear next week when we have our
third-quarter conference. It will be over and above 1.9 billion
euros," Herbert Stepic told reporters on the margins of a
financial conference, declining further comment on the amount or
third-quarter results.
The 1.9 billion figure was based on second-quarter results.
Stepic said he stood by plans to sell RBI shares within the
next year if conditions would favour the move, but he noted
conditions were not favourable now.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
