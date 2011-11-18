Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PRIME MINISTER'S SPEECH

Donald Tusk, whose centrist Civic Platform won its second consecutive term two months ago, will present his programme for the next four years in a speech in the parliament.

WAGES, EMPLOYMENT

Poland's statistics office will publish wages and employment data at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the readings to stand at 5.1 percent and 2.5 percent anually, respectively.

NEW CABINET

Poland's premier reappointed his finance minister in a new government which will have to introduce structural reforms to hold down debt and stay on track for adoption of the euro.

