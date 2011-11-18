* Asset class still offers value
* Positive on Brazil front-end rates and Asian currencies
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - One of the most influential
fund managers in emerging market debt believes the asset class
continues to offer value, arguing that investors can still reap
good returns from a wide range of instruments despite the global
financial crisis.
Michael Gomez, co-head of the emerging market portfolio
management team at Pimco, says that with central banks in the
western world continuing to hold rates low, investments in the
emerging markets are an attractive alternative to developed
markets from a spread, coupon and yield point of view.
He also says the asset class is much more robust than in the
past, though he stresses that investors need to actively manage
risk between different emerging countries and markets.
While acknowledging that the crisis in Europe will shape the
developing world's fortunes in the short-to-medium term, he
believes the secular story for emerging markets is sound.
"If we take the collapse of Lehman Brothers as a starting
point, emerging markets sovereign credits have received roughly
net 120 ratings upgrades, the latest example being S&P's upgrade
of Brazil this week to BBB. Developed markets sovereigns have
received roughly net 70 downgrades. Therefore the multi-secular
ratings convergence continues to hold and that trend is intact,"
he says.
The asset class's stronger fundamentals are reflected
through the performance of JP Morgan's EMBI Global index, which
is up 6% year-to-date and is comparable with the pre-crisis era.
"Putting aside the move in US treasuries, we note that the
absolute compensation in yield for holding the basket of
countries in the EMBI Global, whose creditworthiness has
improved markedly, is comparable to five years ago," he says.
Gomez is hesitant to say that returns should be even higher
than five years ago, given the improvement in fundamentals, but
believes the asset class still offers value.
"The yield, carry and spread relative to fundamentals give
investors a nice coupon stream for a set of risks that are
reasonable to underwrite," he says.
"This is an asset class," he adds, "in simplest terms that
is a BBB- rated 10-year bond that pays 6% or trades at 400bp
over US Treasuries. That doesn't look unattractive."
However, there are big differences even between similarly
rated credits within the asset class. "Investors must therefore
actively manage their risk," he says.
Great strides
The asset class has made great strides in recent years,
which means that investors are no longer dependent on external
sovereign debt to make their returns. Local currency credit, FX,
rates and hard currency corporate debt all have their merits.
"Opportunities to express a sophisticated view in the asset
class are much more robust than five years ago," says Gomez.
"It's a very powerful asset class to help investors achieve
success."
He thinks, for example, there are good prospects in Brazil.
"Brazil local debt looks mispriced compared with developed world
debt. As an investor you may get a higher level of nominal
compensation to lend money to Brazil onshore in reals than you
do to Portugal in euros. Yet Brazil is a strong investment-grade
credit and Portugal has had one line of multilateral assistance
and may need another."
One trade Gomez likes is the front end of Brazil's local
rates curve. With some of the highest nominal and real rates in
the world, Brazil local markets compensate an investor
substantially more for inflation and currency risk than
developed markets.
"Brazilian two-year interest rate swap levels have fallen
from 12.75% to 10.25% over a 12-week period of global economic
instability. That's a 250bp rally."
One of the reasons why Gomez likes the front end of the
curve is because it is less vulnerable to technical shifts in
the market.
"It is critical to think of positions that have anchors. On
interest rates, for example, going out to five years is a
reasonable proposition if the country fundamentals are sound.
These markets are subject to technical shifts so the closer you
are to the front end rate, the more anchored you are around that
policy rate. It means your position is more robust in the face
of shocks," he says.
That's why investing in FX can be more precarious - there
are fewer natural policy anchors. While a depreciating currency
may be a sign that a country's economy is weak, it may also be
what is needed to get exports and growth going again.
As far as currencies go, Gomez believes the best
opportunities are in Asia, given the strong fundamentals. The
renminbi, for example, is the second best performing currency in
the world this year, outperforming the US dollar by 4% this
year. It was also the best performing currency against the
dollar in August.
Knowing how to trade local currency markets has proven
tricky for investors this year. Local currency bond prices
plunged in September, primarily as investors sold the currency
rather than the underlying credit, turning a positive return for
the year in the asset class into a negative.
"Currencies are the first release valve during times of
market stress. After that, investors have to take a
differentiated view on the underlying credits. Different
countries have different macroeconomic conditions so will manage
their currencies in different ways," says Gomez, who adds that
at Pimco local markets account for 50% of the firm's total
emerging markets business compared with 5% five years ago.
