BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
MADRID Nov 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The association of British Insurers is preparing to launch a complaint against Santander over its treatment of junior bondholders in an exchange offer launched this week, British newspaper The Telegraph said on Friday, without citing a source.
On Wednesday, Santander said it was offering investors the chance to exchange 6.8 billion euros ($9.189 billion)of subordinated debt into new senior notes.
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.