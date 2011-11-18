MADRID Nov 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The association of British Insurers is preparing to launch a complaint against Santander over its treatment of junior bondholders in an exchange offer launched this week, British newspaper The Telegraph said on Friday, without citing a source.

On Wednesday, Santander said it was offering investors the chance to exchange 6.8 billion euros ($9.189 billion)of subordinated debt into new senior notes.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting By Paul Day)