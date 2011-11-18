BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian luxury bra and
knickers maker Van de Velde expects softer growth in
2011 as the maker of brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo
saw sales slip over the autumn period.
Stripping out the contribution of its two recent
acquisitions, U.S. lingerie chain Intimacy and Britain's Rigby &
Peller, it expects full-year core profit and turnover growth of
around 1.5 percent, it said in a statement late on Thursday.
That compares with 7.3 percent organic turnover growth for
2010.
It expects turnover in the first half of 2012 to be broadly
stable when held against the same period in 2011. At that time
turnover grew by 9 percent to just over 86 million euros.
