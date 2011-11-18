EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources
LISBON Nov 18 Italy's ENI remains committed to selling its stake in Portuguese energy company Galp, Galp's chief executive said on Friday.
"ENI is committed to sell its stake in Galp," chief executive Manuel Fereria de Oliveira told journalists.
In April ENI said plans to sell its stake in Galp had been delayed due to a political crisis in Portugal. Since then, elections have been held and a new centre-right government has taken office.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
MISRATA, Libya, Feb 10 Islamic State militants have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials say.