LISBON Nov 18 Italy's ENI remains committed to selling its stake in Portuguese energy company Galp, Galp's chief executive said on Friday.

"ENI is committed to sell its stake in Galp," chief executive Manuel Fereria de Oliveira told journalists.

In April ENI said plans to sell its stake in Galp had been delayed due to a political crisis in Portugal. Since then, elections have been held and a new centre-right government has taken office.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)