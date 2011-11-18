* Aim is to cover over 90 pct of institutional offer-source

* Rights issue ends on Friday

* Investindustrial has 6.38 pct, aims for 9.9 pct

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 18 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano has covered nearly all the retail offer in its 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) capital increase and hopes to reach over 90 percent of the institutional offer, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The mutual bank launched its cash call at the end of October at the request of the Bank of Italy, at a time when some Italian banks are putting in place measures to bolster capital to meet tougher European Union requirements.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit has said it will launch a 7.5 billion euro rights issue to beef up its capital buffer.

A total of around 2.6 billion new Pop Milano shares are being offered to shareholders, as well as convertible bond holders, at a price of 0.3 euros per share.

The offer, half of which is being offered to institutional investors, ends on Friday.

"The retail part is almost totally covered, while the aim is to place over 90 percent of the institutional, offer which is realistic given the market price remains just above the offer," one of the sources said.

At 1145 GMT Pop Milano shares were trading at 0.3001 euros.

A second source said the number of shares not yet taken up by institutional investors was around 10 percent. The source said some foreign investors had been waiting to see how Italy's political situation panned out.

On Wednesday a technocrat government led by Mario Monti was sworn in to tackle Italy's mounting sovereign debt problems.

The capital increase is guaranteed by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca, Nomura, Santander, Societe Generale, and Royal Bank of Scotland, as joint bookrunners, and by ING Bank NV, as co-bookrunner.

The banks have agreed to subscribe to any shares that remained unsubscribed at the end of the auction of rights not taken up during the offer period on the stock exchange.

To meet Bank of Italy criticisms, Pop Milano overhauled its corporate governance in October in an effort to attract investors, setting up a dual board system.

The management board picked as its chairman Andrea Bonomi, head of the Investindustrial private equity fund, which has pledged to take part in the capital increase by raising its stake to just under 9.9 percent.

On Thursday Investindustrial said it had 6.38 percent of Pop Milano shares. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Editing by David Holmes)