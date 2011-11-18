LONDON Nov 18 Administrators KPMG to failed futures brokerage MF Global's UK unit said on Friday that it was likely to make interim distributions of money to clients before it had finally settled all positions.

"Final distributions to clients will not be made until all client risk positions have been liquidated or transferred and all claims against have been validated; however, we are likely to make interim distributions along the way," KPMG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)