MILAN Nov 18 Italy's energy regulator
said on Friday it will draft measures aimed at helping the
national power grid cope with rapidly growing electricity
generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar power.
Italy's power gird, run by operator Terna, has
faced an increase in the past few years in electricity
generation from decentralised and fluctuating renewable energy
sources which has been spurred by incentives.
The rapidly changing power generation environment requires a
more flexible management of the grid, including dispatching
activities which ensure matching between amounts of electricity
requested by consumers and its supply by producers, the
regulator said.
The measures, to be drafted before next summer, would aim,
for instance, to improve coordination between generation plants
in case of a failure to avoid a "domino effect" and to increase
predictability of power generation from renewable sources, it
said.
The regulator said it would also expect Terna to take steps
to guarantee development of renewable energy as part of European
Union 2020 targets set to fight climate change.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Jason Neely)