MILAN Nov 18 Italy's energy regulator said on Friday it will draft measures aimed at helping the national power grid cope with rapidly growing electricity generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Italy's power gird, run by operator Terna, has faced an increase in the past few years in electricity generation from decentralised and fluctuating renewable energy sources which has been spurred by incentives.

The rapidly changing power generation environment requires a more flexible management of the grid, including dispatching activities which ensure matching between amounts of electricity requested by consumers and its supply by producers, the regulator said.

The measures, to be drafted before next summer, would aim, for instance, to improve coordination between generation plants in case of a failure to avoid a "domino effect" and to increase predictability of power generation from renewable sources, it said.

The regulator said it would also expect Terna to take steps to guarantee development of renewable energy as part of European Union 2020 targets set to fight climate change.

