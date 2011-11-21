Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
MOODY'S
Poland's structural reform plan presented last week is
positive for the country's creditworthiness, as it is aimed at
consolidating public finances and boosting potential growth,
rating agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report.
OUTPUT AND PPI DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish October industrial
output and producer prices data. (1300)
NEW GOVERNMENT
The new government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk won a
parliamentary vote of confidence on Saturday after he vowed to
push through tough reforms to shield the economy from the euro
zone crisis.
Tusk vowed on Friday to raise the retirement age and slash
tax and pension privileges to reduce debt and shield the
European Union's largest eastern economy from the euro zone
crisis.
ZLOTY
The current zloty exchange rate versus the euro at 4.3-4.4
is not at "the worst possible" level, Miroslaw Gronicki, an
adviser to Poland's central bank governor was quoted as saying
by Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday.
