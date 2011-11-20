MILAN Nov 20 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Sunday its external relations director will step aside after media reports he was being probed in an investigation.

"Lorenzo Borgogni... while confirming that he has always acted with respect to the law and in the best interest of the group and its Chairman, has announced his intention to step aside from his current role while the current judicial matter is fully clarified," Finmeccanica said in a statement.

The company was not immediately available for further comment and Rome's investigators could not be reached.

Finmeccanica is currently embroiled in a long-running case centering on false invoices and slush funds.

In July, legal sources said Finmeccanica Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini had been put under investigation by prosecutors examining allegations of secret slush funds.

On Saturday Italian news agency Ansa cited Guarguaglini as saying he was not involved in the latest developments and expressed confidence in the judicial system. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Andrew Callus)