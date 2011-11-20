MILAN Nov 20 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica said on Sunday its external relations
director will step aside after media reports he was being probed
in an investigation.
"Lorenzo Borgogni... while confirming that he has always
acted with respect to the law and in the best interest of the
group and its Chairman, has announced his intention to step
aside from his current role while the current judicial matter is
fully clarified," Finmeccanica said in a statement.
The company was not immediately available for
further comment and Rome's investigators could not be reached.
Finmeccanica is currently embroiled in a long-running case
centering on false invoices and slush funds.
In July, legal sources said Finmeccanica Chairman
Pier Francesco Guarguaglini had been put under investigation by
prosecutors examining allegations of secret slush funds.
On Saturday Italian news agency Ansa cited Guarguaglini as
saying he was not involved in the latest developments and
expressed confidence in the judicial system.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Andrew Callus)