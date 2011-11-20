LONDON Nov 20
The Sunday Times
STAGECOACH FOUNDER PLANS BID FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT
Brian Souter, founder of transport group Stagecoach,
is planning to bid for Ferrovial-owned BAA's Edinburgh
airport, but faces competition from rivals including 3i
and Carlyle.
The Sunday Telegraph
TOMKINS TO SELL TYRE DIVISION
British engineering firm Tomkins has approached private
equity firms about a sale of its tyre technology business, a
supplier to car makers including General Motors, Nissan and
Fiat, for up to 550 million pounds ($868.4 million).
FACEBOOK COULD FLOAT EARLY NEXT YEAR, INVESTOR SAYS
Social networking site Facebook is likely to launch an
initial public offering in the first half of next year, Reid
Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a Facebook investor, says in
an interview.
NEW REGULATIONS COST UK FINANCE FIRMS 1.4 BLN STG
Regulations introduced in the past year will cost the
British financial services industry 1.4 billion pounds annually,
according to a study by wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown
.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)