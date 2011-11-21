Nov 21 Russian fertiliser maker Acron
said on Monday it has reached a settlement with
Norway's Yara under which a subsidiary of the Russian
firm will raise its Acron stake by 3.7 percent to 12.4 percent.
Under the terms of the agreement, Acron's Granit subsidiary
will grant its 51 percent stake in the Nordic Rus holding it
operates with Yara in exchange for the stake.
Acron's Granit will also raise its stake in a separate
entity, Dorogobuzh, to 24.3 percent to 12.5 percent as part of
the deal. Dorogobuzh is one of Acron's production
facilities in Russia's Smolensk region.
"Acron did not announce the buyer of the (Nordic Rus)
stake, we don't know who bought it," Renaissance Capital's
Mikhail Safin said.
The analyst said the 3.7 percent Acron stake Granit
acquired is worth about $78 million.
The two companies have been in a long-running dispute over
the Nordic Rus Holding, but Acron said that as a result of the
agreement Stockholm arbitration proceedings on the matter have
been terminated.
"Both sides are satisfied that, after several years of
arbitration proceedings, we have managed to achieve the
necessary level of mutual understanding to find a compromise and
settle the Nordic Rus Holding dispute," Acron Chairman Alexander
Popov said in a statement.
Nordic Rus Holding was founded in 1997 by Acron
and Norsk Hydro, with the Norwegian firm holding a 49 percent
stake.
Norsk Hydro then spun off its fertiliser operations to form
Yara in 2004.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Megan Davies)