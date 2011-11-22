Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

Q3 GROWTH

Poland's economy likely expanded by between 3.7 percent and 4 percent in the third quarter, Digitalisation and Administration Minister Michal Boni estimated on Tuesday.

DISABILITY INSURANCE

Poland plans to revamp its disability insurance system by calculating payouts value on the basis of accumulated fees, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski as saying.

MILLENNIUM BCP

Three Chinese banks are looking into buying stake in Portugal's largest bank, Millennium bcp, which is also in the process of selling its Polish arm, Bank Millennium , Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Portuguese media as saying.

GOVERNMENT SITTING

Poland's new government holds its first sitting at 1000 GMT and is expected to discuss rising excise tax on cigarettes and fuel, among others.

Rzeczpospolita daily also says Poland's junior coalition partner, the agrarian Peasants' Part (PSL), would want to see fewer farmers paying health contributions than proposed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding this would also be discussed at the sitting.

RWE

Warsaw electricity network manager RWE Stoen Operator, a subsidiary of the German group RWE, plans to spend 1.095 billion zlotys ($331.2 million) on long-term investments in Warsaw by 2015, Parkiet daily reports on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.3064 Polish zlotys)

RATING

Ratings agencies took a positive view on Monday of structural reform plans announced by Poland's newly reelected government, though they warned there were risks to the latest efforts to rein in the welfare state.

KGHM FALL

Shares in Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, fell on Monday as investors braced for higher taxes on copper and silver extraction, a measure that is to yield 2 billion zlotys ($612 million) for government coffers.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX