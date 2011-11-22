LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Deleveraging by Europe's banks
would not necessarily put a significant strain on emerging
market growth, says a report by UBS, despite them having
outstanding claims of about USD4.4tn against developing
countries.
The Swiss bank reckons that even in Central and Eastern
Europe, which is more dependent on external funding than Latin
America and Asia, a cutback in credit by European banks would
make less difference than many imagine.
That's because Western European banks stopped new lending to
the region three years ago, which led to a recession in many
countries in the area.
"In short, new non-trade flows have effectively already gone
to zero...and regional economies have already paid much of the
price in terms of growth and output," says Jonathan Anderson,
senior emerging markets economist at UBS.
European banks still have large exposure to the region
through a significant stock of claims. "However, given the
nature of the lending involved - ie an awful lot of
long-maturity credit to the household sector - it's extremely
difficult for them to extract themselves in a hurry even if they
wanted to," adds Anderson.
In Asia and Latin America, European and other foreign banks'
influence is in trade finance. Local investment, consumption and
working capital is largely provided by domestic institutions.
"These are domestically-funded economies. Not only are they
not dependent on external lenders for local credit
intermediation, they also have visible liquidity reserve buffers
both at home and abroad," says Anderson.
All this means that the biggest concern facing emerging
markets "is a Lehman-style collapse of counterparty confidence
that drives down global trade finance and thus exports," adds
Anderson.
"But beyond that, even here it's not at all clear that
longer-term downside shocks to Western banks would have much
impact on the emerging European growth outlook," he says.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian
Baker)