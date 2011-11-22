LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Deleveraging by Europe's banks would not necessarily put a significant strain on emerging market growth, says a report by UBS, despite them having outstanding claims of about USD4.4tn against developing countries. The Swiss bank reckons that even in Central and Eastern Europe, which is more dependent on external funding than Latin America and Asia, a cutback in credit by European banks would make less difference than many imagine.

That's because Western European banks stopped new lending to the region three years ago, which led to a recession in many countries in the area.

"In short, new non-trade flows have effectively already gone to zero...and regional economies have already paid much of the price in terms of growth and output," says Jonathan Anderson, senior emerging markets economist at UBS.

European banks still have large exposure to the region through a significant stock of claims. "However, given the nature of the lending involved - ie an awful lot of long-maturity credit to the household sector - it's extremely difficult for them to extract themselves in a hurry even if they wanted to," adds Anderson.

In Asia and Latin America, European and other foreign banks' influence is in trade finance. Local investment, consumption and working capital is largely provided by domestic institutions.

"These are domestically-funded economies. Not only are they not dependent on external lenders for local credit intermediation, they also have visible liquidity reserve buffers both at home and abroad," says Anderson.

All this means that the biggest concern facing emerging markets "is a Lehman-style collapse of counterparty confidence that drives down global trade finance and thus exports," adds Anderson.

"But beyond that, even here it's not at all clear that longer-term downside shocks to Western banks would have much impact on the emerging European growth outlook," he says. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)