COPENHAGEN Nov 22 The chairman of the
board of Denmark's Danske Bank said on Tuesday that
he agreed with an assessment by Sweden-based investor Cevian
Capital that Danske's share price is undervalued.
Cevian Capital announced earlier on Tuesday that it held
5.02 percent of Danske Bank's shares and said Danske's long-term
fundamental value was not reflected in the current share price.
"I share Cevian's view that the current share price does not
reflect Danske Bank's long-term value and welcome them to the
group of shareholders," Danske Bank Chairman Eivind Kolding said
in a brief email statement.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)