COPENHAGEN Nov 22 The chairman of the board of Denmark's Danske Bank said on Tuesday that he agreed with an assessment by Sweden-based investor Cevian Capital that Danske's share price is undervalued.

Cevian Capital announced earlier on Tuesday that it held 5.02 percent of Danske Bank's shares and said Danske's long-term fundamental value was not reflected in the current share price.

"I share Cevian's view that the current share price does not reflect Danske Bank's long-term value and welcome them to the group of shareholders," Danske Bank Chairman Eivind Kolding said in a brief email statement.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)