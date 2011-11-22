BERLIN Nov 22 The European Union's
economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday that a proposal
from the German government's panel of independent economic
advisors for a euro zone debt redemption fund was worth further
scrutiny.
"The proposal balances risk-sharing -- which is limited in
time -- with very stringent programmes for fiscal
consolidation," said the European economic and monetary affairs
commissioner at a conference in Berlin.
The independent panel of economic advisors, whose views are
not necessarily taken on board by the German government, said
earlier this month the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme was putting its credibility at risk and one
alternative would be to set up a "redemption pact".
This would involve countries with sovereign debt above 60
percent of GDP pooling their excess debt into a redemption fund
with common liability. They would commit to reforms and see
their debts repaid over 20-25 years.
"I believe the proposal is worth studying seriously and
further," said Rehn.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel initially responded
that such a mechanism would face several constitutional problems
that would require changes of European treaties and would be
"impossible to implement in reality".
