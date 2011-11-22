* Finmeccanica exec stepped aside on Sunday amid probe

* Tension between CEO and chairman - report

(Recasts lead, adds background, quotes from Finmeccanica)

ROME, Nov 22 The chairman of Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Tuesday he had never created an illegal slush fund or paid bribes to politicians, as fallout from a probe involving the defence group widens.

On Sunday, Finmeccanica said its external relations director Lorenzo Borgogni would step aside following reports he is being probed in an investigation. [ID:nL5E7MK0DK]

Investigative sources told Reuters on Saturday investigators had arrested three people on corruption allegations revolving around air traffic control services company ENAV and involving Finmeccanica unit Selex Sistemi Integrati. [ID:nL5E7MK0N8]

The sources added Borgogni had been placed under investigation.

"The Chairman of Finmeccanica, Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, states in no uncertain terms that he has never created illegal funds nor has he ever paid or ordered anyone to pay money to politicians or political parties," he said in a statement.

Finmeccanica, controlled by Italy's Treasury, is involved in a long-running case centering on false invoices and slush funds. The company denies making any irregular payments or creating slush funds.

Last week Finmeccanica shares shed more than 20 percent when it said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros to help cut mounting debt, forecast a full-year loss and scrapped its dividend. [ID:nL5E7MF3SP]

A recent report in Il Corriere della Sera said there was growing tension between the group's Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi and Guarguaglini.

The Finmeccanica chairman did not chair the group's recent board meeting on results.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella, Stephen Jewkes and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Erica Billingham)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY FINMECCANICA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.