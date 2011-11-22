BERLIN Nov 22 Markets are exaggerating contrasts in competitiveness between euro zone states having initially underestimated these differences, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

She added that politicians had gambled away trust in the euro zone by repeatedly flouting budget and stability rules without any censure.

"This trust can only be restored with a coherent political response," the centre-right chancellor told a business conference in Berlin.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)