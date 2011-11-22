BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
BERLIN Nov 22 Markets are exaggerating contrasts in competitiveness between euro zone states having initially underestimated these differences, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
She added that politicians had gambled away trust in the euro zone by repeatedly flouting budget and stability rules without any censure.
"This trust can only be restored with a coherent political response," the centre-right chancellor told a business conference in Berlin.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.