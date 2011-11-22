LONDON Nov 22 Reinsurance-focused investment manager Catco said it was on course to raise a net $122.2 million via a sale of new shares, enabling it to cash in on rising reinsurance prices in the wake of a spate of costly natural disasters.

"This recent fund raise will allow Catco to continue to seek to capitalise on opportunities in the reinsurance sector," Catco Chairman Anthony Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bermuda-based Catco, which invests in insurance-linked securities and derivatives as well as traditional reinsurance, has now raised $338 million since inception in 2010, the company said.

The London-listed company had said last month that it planned to raise cash to take advantage of a projected 5-15 percent rise in catastrophe reinsurance prices next year, as the industry reacts to a record-breaking $70 billion in natural disaster losses during the first half of 2011.

Catastrophes during the first six months of the year, led by the March 11 Japanese earthquake and tsunami, had only a "minimal" impact on Catco's own portfolio, it said in August.

The new Catco shares will be issued on the London and Bermuda stock exchanges on Dec. 16, the company said. (Reporting by Myles Neligan)