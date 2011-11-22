GENEVA Nov 22 Swiss bankers backed the
Swiss National Bank's exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc
saying it was vital to the alpine economy, but stopped short of
calling for a lower cap.
"The measures of the Swiss National Bank have already shown
proof of their effect and should be saluted," Claude-Alain
Margelisch, Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss Bankers'
Association (SBA), told the Foreign Press Association of
Switzerland.
To tame the Swiss franc, which flirted with parity against
the euro in August, the SNB imposed an exchange rate cap of 1.20
francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and vowed to defend it using all
means necessary.
Swiss banks had suffered from the strong franc, which
weighed on their revenues, according to Margelisch whose
Basel-based association represents some 350 banks.
Yet exporters have said the 1.20 level is not enough to
protect margins and prevent further job losses and the tourism
industry has seen a reduction in visitors.
"The 1.20 (level) is extremely important for the Swiss
economy. It is foreseeable and allows one to plan on future
activity," Margelisch said.
