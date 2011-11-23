Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CENTRAL BANK

A more disciplined fiscal policy in Poland would create an opening for monetary policy loosening, central bank governor Marek Belka was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

PZU < PZU.WA >, PKO BP < PKOB.WA >

Poland's national champions in the financial sector could team up to snap up local units of distressed western lenders, which would increase Polish bank holdings, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing the head insurer PZU.

GETIN NOBLE BANK

An increase in the Polish participation in the banking sector is feasible, the lender's chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita.

