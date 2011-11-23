The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FINMECCANICA
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he was
closely watching the growing corruption scandal at the defence
conglomerate and had ordered ministers to ensure the
state-controlled group was taking action to resolve the issue.
Finmeccanica later on Tuesday denied rumours that Chairman
Pier Francesco Guarguaglini had resigned, according to ANSA news
agency.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank's supervisory board chairman has sounded out
outgoing Treasury director general Vittorio Grilli as candidate
to become CEO of the bank, several newspapers said. They said
the bank foundation shareholders are still supporting an
internal candidate. Il Messaggero said there could be a
supervisory board meeting on Thursday to discuss the
appointment.
FIAT
The carmaker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday he had no intention to cut more jobs in Italy, adding
his decision to scrap all labour contracts at the carmaker's
loss-making plants was essential to increase competitiveness.
ENI
Former ENI executive Abdulrahman Ben Yazza was named oil
minister in Libya's new government, a spokesman for the National
Transitional Council confirmed on Tuesday.
Separately, the oil and gas group said in a statement it
will evaluate with Angola opportunities for new joint
initiatives in the country to develop the oil and gas sector.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer has been contacted, as has Axa over
French insurer Groupama's intention to sell agency network Gan,
Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. The network is worth
between 0.8-1.5 billion euros, it said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The appointment of a chief executive could be made before
Christmas, MF reported. It said Intesa Sanpaolo acting CEO Marco
Morelli was among the candidates.
* ENEL, ENI, TERNA
The government could possibly sell small stakes in Enel, Eni
and Terna to a fund managed by the state-controlled CDP holding
to demonstrate to the EU Italy's efforts to cut debt, MF said in
an unsourced report.
* A2A, IREN, HERA
The finance alderman at Milan's city municipality, Bruno
Tabacci, said in an MF interview he hoped for an alliance
between the three municipal-owned utilities adding Bologna and
Turin municipalities are moving in this direction.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
FALCK RENEWABLES
The company is linking up with former Roma and Juventus
footballer Zbiniew Boniek's company to examine three wind
projects in Poland for 90 megawatts of capacity, MF said in an
unsourced report.
