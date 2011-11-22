BERLIN Nov 22 Commerzbank Chief
Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday the bank would meet
the capital requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA)
by its own means.
"We have said we will do this by ourselves. At the moment
there is no reason for changing anything I have said before,"
Blessing said.
Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion
euros ($6.7 billion) instead of the 2.9 billion euros previously
expected, should the European Banking Authority (EBA) proceed
with plans to tighten the capital requirements it wants to
impose on banks, several people close to the bank told Reuters.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)