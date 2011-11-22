BERLIN Nov 22 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday the bank would meet the capital requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA) by its own means.

"We have said we will do this by ourselves. At the moment there is no reason for changing anything I have said before," Blessing said.

Germany's second-biggest lender could need around 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) instead of the 2.9 billion euros previously expected, should the European Banking Authority (EBA) proceed with plans to tighten the capital requirements it wants to impose on banks, several people close to the bank told Reuters.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)