(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
* To raise funds through sale and leaseback, realty
* Jet needs funds to remain operational - auditors
* Banks concerned about headwinds in aviation sector
By Swati Pandey and Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Nov 22 India's debt-ridden Jet
Airways (JET.NS) said on Tuesday it would sell and lease back
aircraft and offload land to raise funds for what its auditors
called a cash crunch threatening its future.
The country's biggest carrier, which has a near-quarter
local market share but swung to a big net loss in September on
rising fuel costs and foreign exchange losses [ID:nL3E7MB1QK],
said operational cash flow would improve significantly in the
approaching peak season.
Its shares, which have plummeted by two thirds in 2011,
posted a 5 percent rise at the close variously ascribed by
analysts to a fall in oil prices, short covering and a technical
bounceback after a recent battering for airline stocks.
Its peers Kingfisher and Spicejet (SPJT.BO) also rose 5-7
percent during the day.
India's airlines are on course to post record losses of more
than $2.5 billion for the year ending March 2012, and investors
have become wary of an industry that, just a few years back,
ordered hundreds of aircraft in an ambitious bet on the future.
While analysts continue to expect domestic air
traffic to grow 15-20 percent in the next five years, critics
query the viability of a fiercely competitive sector where fuel
costs have skyrocketed and a price war has eroded margins.
Jet's auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Chaturvedi &
Shah said in a report released on Monday night but dated Nov. 11
that raising money was crucial if Jet's accounts are to be
prepared on a "going concern basis" in the future.
Earlier this month, Jet had said it was looking at several
"non-payroll areas" to cut costs, including paring interest
charges by converting rupee loans into dollar debt.
It has also signed a deal with Indian builder Godrej
Properties < GODR.NS > to develop part of its land bank
in Mumbai into an office complex.
Auditors to billionaire Vijay Mallya-onwed Kingfisher
Airlines (KING.NS) had, in September, raised similar concerns.
[ID:nL3E7KF0CY]
"Jet is not in as bad a position as Kingfisher," said Rajan
Mehra, executive director at the Asia Pacific Academy for
Aviation and Hospitality.
"Jet has a more efficient business model, they have proved
it over a long period of time, they have made profits, they have
a team of high-ranking officials in place, their model is good,"
Mehra added.
Kingfisher has pushed back deliveries of Airbus's EAD.PA
A380 superjumbo airliner and is also set to cancel orders for
two A340 aicraft.
National carrier Air India [AIN.UL] suffered a setback in
its plans to acquire Boeing (BA.N) planes after a U.S. airline
body sought to block $3.4 billion in pending taxpayer-backed
loan guarantees to buy the jets.
Kingfisher said on Tuesday its aircraft manufacturers have
provided financial support to it and had agreed to a cut in
prices.
Banks, concerned about the headwinds in Indian aviation
sector, will be cautious about lending to airlines but may
consider Jet's proposal for loans.
"It's not like we want to close our door on aviation. It's a
fast-growing sector," said an executive at a state-run bank who
asked not to be identified.
"If Jet wants bank loans, we will do business if it is
viable for us. I will decide the viability based on cash flows,
profitability, projections. If it makes sense, why not?"
($1 = 52.16 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon and David Cowell)
