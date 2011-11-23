(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 23 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Wednesday.
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
holds news conference to present details on its last
shareholders meeting at 1400 GMT.
ROMANIA'S HIDROELECTRICA WANTS 50 PCT PRICE HIKE
Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica
wants a 50 percent hike in tariffs for household consumers from
2012, its director said on Tuesday, because it is struggling
with a drought and high costs.
ROMANIAN MAYOR STAGES HUNGER STRIKE AS RESIDENTS SHIVER
A Romanian mayor has begun a hunger strike to protest
against cuts in heating subsidies imposed under a government
austerity drive, reawakening memories of the harsh final years
of communism.
ROMANIA PARLIAMENT APPROVES CULLING OF STRAY DOGS
Romania's parliament sought to address the country's chronic
stray dog problem by approving a bill on Tuesday that will allow
cities to catch and kill the animals, a move that enraged
activists.
CEE MARKETS-CROWN GAINS ON POSITION SQUEEZE, FORINT STUCK
The Czech crown rallied on Tuesday as the market absorbed a
squeeze on long euro positions after recent corporate orders,
while Hungary's move to get international assistance to shelter
it from the euro zone crisis propped up the forint.
SOCIAL DEMOCRATS
Opposition Social Democrats expelled Mircea Geoana from the
party on Tueaday. Geoana is the head of the Romanian senate and
a former candidate for president.
Jurnalul National, Page 1
SOCIAL SECURITY
Romania's parliament approved a new social security law on
Tuesday that plans to lower state spending for social benefits.
Jurnalul National, Page 6
