LONDON Nov 23 Groupama is expecting indicative offers for its GAN Assurances unit this week amid growing pressure from the French regulator to quickly restore solvency via asset disposals, several sources close to the transaction said.

The French mutual insurer is hoping to move into the second round of the process in about two weeks and to finalise the transaction by the end of the year, the sources added.

French insurers AXA and Covea and Germany's Allianz have appointed advisers to review bids for the non-life GAN Assurances business, and are seen as the most likely suitors, the sources said.

Groupama is hoping to earn between 700 million and 1 billion euros from the sale, depending on whether all of GAN Assurance comes on the block, the sources said.

"The final details of the deal are still being hammered out", a person familiar with Groupama said.