LYON, France Nov 23 France's GDF Suez has joined other major European utilities in entering talks with Russia's Gazprom to renegotiate the price of oil-indexed gas supply contracts, the head of economic research at its trading arm said.

"We are negotiating like the other major utilities in Europe," said Evariste Nyouki at an energy trading conference.

He added the utility had not started an arbitration process, unlike Germany's E.ON, which kick started legal procedures to resolve the dispute in August.

Europe's main gas buyers entered into oil-linked long-term contracts with Gazprom years ago, when the market required stable gas pricing.

But an oversupply in gas to the European market from growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports has caused wholesale prices to slip below oil-indexed contracts, leaving European gas buyers out of pocket as they purchase gas for a higher price than what they can sell it for.

Nyouki also said he expected the amount of oil-linked gas contracts in Europe to diminish over the coming years as the market is forecast to remain oversupplied for a while.

"Before 2008 nobody was complaining (about oil-indexed contracts). Now we have oversupply and everyone is complaining," he said.

As European gas buyers are locked into binding oil-indexed contracts and Gazprom is unlikely to provide discounts on its gas sales, utilities have not much choice but to go down the arbitration route, said Thierry Bros, senior analyst at French bank Societe Generale, in the same conference session.

"The only way is arbitration and that is very difficult," he said. (Reporting by Karoline Schaps)