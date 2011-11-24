Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FINMIN ON RATING

Warsaw expects rating agencies to take positive action on Poland's credit rating in the first quarter of next year after the parliament approves the country's 2012 budget, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill said on Wednesday.

TELECOMS

Poland's four cellphone operators, including units of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, have been fined a total of 113 million zlotys ($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV market.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland faces "very dangerous" tendencies: higher inflation, rising unemployment and zloty turbulences, daily Nasz Dziennik quotes Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Andrzej Kazmierczak on Thursday as saying.

SOPHARMA

Bulgarian generic drugmaker Sopharma will debut on the Warsaw bourse on a double-listing basis on Monday, Nov. 28, daily Parkiet reports.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

