FINMIN ON RATING
Warsaw expects rating agencies to take positive action on
Poland's credit rating in the first quarter of next year after
the parliament approves the country's 2012 budget, Deputy
Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill said on Wednesday.
TELECOMS
Poland's four cellphone operators, including units of
Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, have
been fined a total of 113 million zlotys ($34 million) for
anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV market.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland faces "very dangerous" tendencies: higher inflation,
rising unemployment and zloty turbulences, daily Nasz Dziennik
quotes Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC)
member Andrzej Kazmierczak on Thursday as saying.
SOPHARMA
Bulgarian generic drugmaker Sopharma will debut
on the Warsaw bourse on a double-listing basis on Monday, Nov.
28, daily Parkiet reports.
