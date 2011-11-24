(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 24
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Thursday.
FINANCIAL SEMINAR
President Traian Basescu, central bank governor Mugur
Isarescu and deputy finance minister Bogdan Dragoi are expected
to attend a financial seminar on Thursday.
MONEY SUPPLY
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply
data for October.
KOREA GAS TECHNOLOGY EYES ROMANIAN LNG PROJECT
Korea Gas Technology Corporation, owned by state-run Korea
Gas Corp, the world's largest corporate buyer of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), is interested in building a multi-billion
euros LNG terminal in Romania, officials said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS-FORINT FALLS, ZLOTY WEAK DESPITE CBANK SUPPORT
The forint fell more than 1 percent and Hungarian bond
yields jumped on Wednesday as investors fled riskier assets in
emerging Europe, with the zloty receiving only a temporary boost
after the Polish central bank intervened for a fourth time this
year.
UK TO KEEP LIMITS ON BULGARIAN, ROMANIAN WORKERS UNTIL 2013
Britain said on Wednesday it will keep restrictions on the
number of Romanians and Bulgarians allowed to work in Britain
until the end of 2013 to avoid harming the jobs market at a time
when unemployment is at a 15-year high.
DUTCH WANT PROOF ROMANIA, BULGARIA READY FOR SCHENGEN
The Netherlands will block proposals to admit Romania and
Bulgaria into Europe's passport-free travel zone until the two
newest EU members persuade it they are making progress in
fighting corruption, a Dutch minister said on Wednesday.
GERMANY'S SAP TO EXPAND ROMANIAN OPERATION
German business software maker SAP aims to employ
400 staff in Romania by 2014 to provide consultancy services to
its customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said on
Wednesday.
NABUCCO HEAD CONFIDENT FUNDING CAN BE SETTLED
Financing for Europe's planned Nabucco gas pipeline project
can be settled and will not create a bottleneck, while a key
decision on gas supplies from Azerbaijan is expected later this
year, consortium chief Reinhard Mitschek said on Wednesday.
OMV RAISES 1.68 BLN EUROS VIA SYNDICATED LOANS
Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday
it had signed up for 1.68 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of
syndicated loans to replace existing credit lines Maturing in
2012.
BCR
Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana, one of
the five minority holdings in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has
signed papers to sell its stake in the bank to majority holder
Erste Group Bank.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
NEW SENATE HEAD
Romania's senate will have to elect a new head after Mircea
Geoana was sacked following his expulsion from the Social
Democrat Party.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
BOURSE LISTINGS
The economy ministry launched for public debate a draft bill
on listing 10 percent stakes in hydro- and nuclear power
producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica on the bourse, a
move agreed under its IMF aid deal.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
