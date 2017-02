LONDON Nov 24 HELICAL BAR - H1 PRETAX PROFIT OF 4.1 MLN STG, VS YR-EARLIER LOSS 3.2 MLN STG HELICAL BAR - H1 DILUTED EPRA NAV/SHR 254 PENCE, VS 253 PENCE AT MARCH 31 HELICAL BAR - FURTHER SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN COMING MONTHS (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)