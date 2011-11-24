* Credit Suisse cuts 2012 growth forecast to 0.5 pct from 2 pct

* Sees export growth slowing to 1 pct in 2012

* Forecasts capital expenditure to fall 1.5 pct

ZURICH, Nov 24 Credit Suisse added to a chorus of economists taking downbeat views of the Swiss economy, slashing its 2012 growth forecast to 0.5 percent from 2 percent, as dark clouds over Europe weigh on exports.

The revised forecasts come on the heels of a forecast from another Swiss bank Julius Baer last week, predicting the economy would dip into recession in the first half of 2012.

"Prospects for the key destination countries for Swiss products have become decidedly gloomier, and the constant talk of crisis is affecting sentiment," Credit Suisse said in its statement. "For Switzerland this means lower exports and capital spending on machinery and equipment."

The SNB has said it expects only very moderate growth for 2012, while Swiss government agency Seco predicts growth of 0.9 percent for next year.

Data published earlier this week showed that export momentum was already on the wane, with goods sold to the European Union -- the country's main trading partner -- falling by 2.2. percent year-on-year in October.

Credit Suisse, which said its forecasts were based on expectations that the euro zone would not slip into recession, expects exports to grow by only 1 percent in 2012.

Capital spending is expected to fall 1.5 percent, as companies unsettled by the euro zone's debt crisis scale down inventories. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)