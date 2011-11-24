Shares in Weir Group gain 5 percent, topping Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, as Peel Hunt lifts its rating on the pumps and valves maker to "buy" from "hold" following its acquisition on Wednesday of U.S. manufacturer Seaboard Holdings Inc, and after a de-rating in the share price.

"This deal looks highly complementary... and, even though the valuation looks full, it comes with good growth and cross-selling potential," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker increases its full-year 2012 adjusted pretax profit estimate by 6 percent to 446.5 million pounds.

Banks also weigh in, with both Citigroup and Credit Suisse hiking their target prices for the company.

Weir's shares had dropped more than 20 percent up until Wednesday's close since hitting a peak at the end of July.

