LONDON Nov 24 EDF Energy on Thursday passed the first stage of approvals to build its proposed nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in southwest England.

The UK's Infrastructure Planning Commission said it has accepted for examination EDF's application to build a third nuclear plant at its existing site in Hinkley Point.

"The application was submitted on 31 October 2011 and the decision to accept the application was made in accordance with section 55 of the Planning Act 2008," it said.

The IPC has 29-days from the day of application to decide whether or not to accept it, but this approval does not mean that consent will be given to the project, the IPC said.

EDF must now publicize its intention to build the Hinkley Point C plant and invite feedback from the public, which the IPC will take into consideration upon making its final recommendation.

In contrast with Japan, Germany and Italy which are re-thinking their nuclear plans after a huge earthquake and tsunami sparked the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, Britain is to push ahead with its nuclear plant building plans.

It has identified eight sites around England and Wales as possible building sites for new nuclear plants, with the first expected to be built by EDF at Hinkley Point on the coast of southwest England by 2018. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)