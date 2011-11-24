LONDON Nov 24 EDF Energy on
Thursday passed the first stage of approvals to build its
proposed nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in southwest
England.
The UK's Infrastructure Planning Commission said it has
accepted for examination EDF's application to build a third
nuclear plant at its existing site in Hinkley Point.
"The application was submitted on 31 October 2011 and the
decision to accept the application was made in accordance with
section 55 of the Planning Act 2008," it said.
The IPC has 29-days from the day of application to decide
whether or not to accept it, but this approval does not mean
that consent will be given to the project, the IPC said.
EDF must now publicize its intention to build the Hinkley
Point C plant and invite feedback from the public, which the IPC
will take into consideration upon making its final
recommendation.
In contrast with Japan, Germany and Italy which are
re-thinking their nuclear plans after a huge earthquake and
tsunami sparked the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years,
Britain is to push ahead with its nuclear plant building plans.
It has identified eight sites around England and Wales as
possible building sites for new nuclear plants, with the first
expected to be built by EDF at Hinkley Point on the coast of
southwest England by 2018.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)