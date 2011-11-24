BUDAPEST Nov 24 Magyar Telekom will book an extra 15 billion forint ($64.2 million) tax charge in the fourth quarter after the government scrapped a plan to cut corporate tax for all companies to 10 percent from 19 percent from 2013, it said on Thursday.

It said in the fourth quarter of last year it booked a one-off tax income of 14.6 billion forints due to changes in the Hungarian tax code, but after the planned tax cut was reversed, it will have to adjust its books to reflect the law change.

"Consequently, the one-off decrease in deferred tax liabilities recognised in Q4 2010 will be reversed in Q4 2011, increasing the income tax expense of the Group by around HUF 15 billion," it said.

Magyar Telekom shares finished trade down 1 percent at 495 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Thursday, underperforming the blue chip index, which closed flat. ($1 = 233.6349 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)