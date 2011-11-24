PARIS Nov 24 AXA Private Equity, a
division of French insurer AXA that is being reviewed
for a likely sale, is planning more deals in the secondary
market and will invest similar amounts in 2012 compared with
2011, one of its executives said on Thursday.
AXA PE is raising a new fund for this market of existing
private-equity investments, on which it has spent $3.4 billion
this year so far. Previous deals include the $1.7 billion buyout
of a Citigroup portfolio and the $1.9 billion purchase of
funds from Bank of America.
"It's difficult for me to talk about the deals as they have
not yet been finalised," Vincent Gombault, managing director for
funds of funds, told Reuters on the sidelines of a
private-equity conference.
Many banks and insurers are putting private-equity assets up
for sale to free up capital ahead of tougher regulations that
will make it more expensive to hold such investments.
Gombault declined to comment on the sale process of AXA
Private Equity itself.
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Writing by Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)