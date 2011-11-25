Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office releases unemployment and retail sales
data for October. The jobless rate is expected to reach 11.8
percent, while sales are seen rising 10.4 percent.
PUBLIC DEBT
Poland plans to change the method of calculating public debt
from 2012 by taking into account the average zloty exchange rate
instead of the rate at the end of the year, Deputy Finance
Minister Dominik Radziwill was quoted as saying.
EMPLOYERS' CONTRIBUTION
The planned increase in the employers' contribution to the
disability pension fund will be implemented in the first half
of next year, the Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
BANK MILLENNIUM
PKO BP, BNP Paribas and Intesa Sanpaolo
are expected to bid for Millennium bcp's Polish
Unit, Bank Millennium, although the sale process could be
delayed because of the lukewarm interest, writes Dziennik.
FINANCIAL REGULATOR
Poland's financial regulator warned banks that are offering
special deposits to help their clients avoid related taxes could
put them in danger of losing funds after the government closes a
legal loophole that allows them, writes Gazeta Wyborcza.
