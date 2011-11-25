Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics office releases unemployment and retail sales data for October. The jobless rate is expected to reach 11.8 percent, while sales are seen rising 10.4 percent.

PUBLIC DEBT

Poland plans to change the method of calculating public debt from 2012 by taking into account the average zloty exchange rate instead of the rate at the end of the year, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill was quoted as saying.

EMPLOYERS' CONTRIBUTION

The planned increase in the employers' contribution to the disability pension fund will be implemented in the first half of next year, the Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

BANK MILLENNIUM

PKO BP, BNP Paribas and Intesa Sanpaolo are expected to bid for Millennium bcp's Polish Unit, Bank Millennium, although the sale process could be delayed because of the lukewarm interest, writes Dziennik.

FINANCIAL REGULATOR

Poland's financial regulator warned banks that are offering special deposits to help their clients avoid related taxes could put them in danger of losing funds after the government closes a legal loophole that allows them, writes Gazeta Wyborcza.

