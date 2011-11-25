LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Market participants lambasted
the Norwegian government for seemingly walking away from
Eksportfinans this week, threatening to tip an already extremely
fragile public sector market over the edge.
The decision by Norway to establish a government-owned
export financing scheme from 2012 and effectively put
Eksportfinans into run-off came as a shock to many and led to a
seven-notch credit rating downgrade to Ba1 by Moody's, taking
the issuer to sub investment-grade territory.
"This is a classic case of a sovereign that could have
snapped its fingers and made it go away," said a senior DCM
banker. "I am in no doubt that Eksportfinans will be able to
fulfill its obligations and it has a lot of good assets and I
have no doubt it will be run down in a solvent liquid fashion.
However, the way it has been handled makes it look like the
government ran away from it. This is Norway, it's not even as if
they have to go and raise the money."
A statement by Eksportfinans owners issued on Tuesday that
they would preserve the interest of all stakeholders did little
to reassure the markets. Eksportfinans is 40% owned by DNB Bank,
23.21% owned by Nordea Bank Norge, 15% owned by the Norwegian
government and 8.09% owned by Danske Bank.
A spokesman for one of the four shareholders contacted by
IFR confirmed that the Norwegian government had not issued any
form of direct guarantee for Eksportfinans' outstanding debt.
BROAD REVERBERATION
For some, what happened in Norway will reverberate
everywhere. "The supranationals are going to be set for
downgrades," said a public sector banker. "If you think about
it, they are really massive sovereign-sponsored CDOs with a
bunch of illiquid assets. They only exist to provide funding to
politically motivated projects, often on terms which are highly
uneconomic to borrowers who would not have access to
market-based funding. They are rated 'AAA' only because of the
strong support of the underlying sovereign, or group of
sovereigns."
His view was echoed by Barclays Capital analysts.
"Given also the contagion we have observed in the market,
pressure on the Norwegian government will likely increase, as
actual reasons for the establishment of a new agency and the
discontinuation of Eksportfinans have not been given," they
wrote.
"This suggests to us some contagion risk for other Norwegian
issuers, as investors will be wary on assumed support. As well,
investors will eventually become more prudent on SSA issuers
with similar implicit guarantee structures in other
jurisdictions, although we would regard the developments
surrounding Eksportfinans as being indeed a special case."
Kommunalbanken, Norway's local government financing agency
was forced to issue a statement on Tuesday reiterating the
government's commitment to the agency.
SERIOUS HIT
Eksportfinans' spreads took a serious hit as investors
sought to exit their positions. Most of its public dollar deals
looked set to end the week at around 650bp to 700bp over
mid-swaps while the issuer's most recent May 2016 global was
trading on a price basis in the low 80s.
Eksportfinans is set to hold an investor call on Monday
which many hope will shed some light on the situation and give
the market some confidence.
However, it might be too late for some, after S&P downgraded
the issuer by five notches on Friday, taking it to BBB+.
S&P said that following recent events, it had revised its
expectations of extraordinary government support in case of
financial distress from very high to moderate. It also left the
issuer's rating on credit watch negative saying that it believed
the government's decision to end the most important part of
Eksportfinans' business may be in breach of the terms and
conditions of its EMTN programme, potentially triggering an
event of default under its criteria.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)