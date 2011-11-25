LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Irish government has threatened to impose losses of up to 100% on Bank of Ireland's subordinated bondholders in a blow to those hoping for no further burden-sharing after a liability management conducted in July this year.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Ireland's Department of Finance said that Bank of Ireland's EUR350m core Tier 1 capital shortfall needed to be filled by year-end, and it was considering the drastic step of a Subordinated Liability Order which would write-down a number of subordinated liabilities by up to 100%.

Bank of Ireland has raised EUR3.85bn of core Tier 1 capital through a variety of measures, including a rights issue and liability management exercise. A number of subordinated bondholders thought, somewhat unwisely, they would not be coerced into further burden-sharing, and their treatment is in sharp contrast to holders of the bank's RMBS for which a tender offer began on Monday.

Bank of Ireland has offered to buy back up to EUR1bn out of a possible EUR4.5bn of its Kildare and Brunel securitisations at between 28% and 92% of par.

"The driver of the tender offer is the fact that we are not going to call the transactions in March and April 2012. These bonds are highly illiquid, which allows us to provide some liquidity to investors," said Brian Kealy, head of capital management at Bank of Ireland.

And so RMBS investors will at least have an exit strategy. The offer is not on an any and all basis, with the bank potentially leaving up to EUR3.5bn of notes outstanding. Holders of those bonds not tendered, however, face the very real prospect of a lengthy extension to their bonds given the low prepayment rate in Irish RMBS and no future certainty of calls.

"Going forward, we will make a decision on whether to call the bonds on an economic basis. The weighted average spread on Kildare is 21bp and on Brunel it is 28bp so it makes economic sense to leave the notes outstanding rather than having to issue new bonds at current pricing levels," explained Kealy.

If Bank of Ireland does buy back EUR1bn of RMBS, the weighted average price of 77% equates to a core Tier 1 gain of EUR230m, according to analysts at Glas Securities, which could make subordinated bondholders' losses less painful.

NOT CLEAR-CUT

This calculation is not clear-cut, though, as the tender offer prices are minimum levels and repurchases above those prices reduce the gain for the bank, and so it is difficult for these two strategies to be played off against each other.

Furthermore, subordinated bondholders will not know the results of the RMBS offer until after they have emailed their submissions. The RMBS exercise concludes on December 1 while the subordinated debt submission deadline is 5.30pm on November 30. Kealy, however, would not be drawn on the SLO, saying that it was a government action.

Under the SLO five subordinated bond issues denominated in Canadian dollars, sterling and euros could be written off, as well as a sterling hybrid Tier 1 sold to UK retail investors.

" SLO in these terms would immediately generate up to EUR350m of core Tier 1 capital for the bank, thereby ensuring that the bank would meet its regulatory capital requirements," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

NO SURPRISE

A credit analyst said the announcement should not come as a shock. "For anyone who did not take up the bank's offer in July, they always ran the risk of this happening," he said. "It is a fact of life that there is a big threat to subordinated bondholders in Ireland."

He added: "For some, it was perhaps a bit of a surprise because they thought the bank would be able to raise enough capital privately and that it would therefore be able not to go down this route, but the government was always clear."

In May this year, Ireland's finance minister released a statement in relation to the liability management exercises conducted by Irish banks.

"The levels of burden-sharing in these LMEs are the minimum acceptable to the government," it said at the time. "If these LMEs fail to deliver the expected core Tier 1 capital gains to each of the banks, the government will take whatever steps are necessary under the Credit Institutions (Stabilisation) Act 2010 or otherwise to ensure that burden sharing is achieved. Any further action, after investors have had an opportunity to take part in these LMEs, will result in severe measures being taken in respect of the subordinated liabilities." (Reporting By Helend Durand and Anil Mayre, Editing by Matthew Davies)