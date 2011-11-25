LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - More aggressive liability
management exercises by banks could become increasingly
commonplace in 2012 unless a solution to the euro zone sovereign
crisis is found soon, bankers warned during a panel discussion
at IFR's Bank Capital conference this week.
David Marks, chairman of FIG DCM at JP Morgan, warned that
one of the new trends could be towards exercises that are less
voluntary than they have been in the past. "We might see
exercises where investors have little choice but to
participate," he said. "Or if they are voluntary, they will be
voluntary in a North Korean democracy sort of way."
He added that if there was no resolution to the sovereign
debt crisis, then liability management as a means of burden
sharing would be a theme for 2012. "If sovereigns have to make
significant capital injections into the banks, there will be
more scope for these exercises to push the boundaries of
burden-sharing."
His view was echoed by Andrew Burton, director, co-head of
liability management EMEA and Asia at Credit Suisse. "We could
see situations where if certain institutions need to raise
equity and don't have access to the equity market, they will
turn to liability management," he said. "It could be the case
that Ireland does not become the outlier and becomes a case
study and that resolution regimes are used earlier than people
thought they would."
On Wednesday, the Irish government threatened to impose
losses of up to 100% on Bank of Ireland's subordinated
bondholders as a way to fill the bank's EUR350m capital
shortfall. The government said it was considering the
possibility of applying a Subordinated Liability Order (SLO) on
a range of subordinated issues.
Before getting to this stage, the Irish lender had conducted
a wide range of voluntary liability management exercises on its
debt in 2009 and 2010.
While the Irish example is an extreme one, there have been
moves by the Portuguese banks to get bondholder help to
recapitalise. They have also stepped up the pressure to
participate.
When Banco Espirito Santo announced a debt for equity swap
in November, it also warned that it could reduce future coupon
payments if acceptance rates were too low and it did not get to
its required Core Tier 1 target.
CAREFUL MESSAGING
However, investors talking at the conference warned that
issuers should be careful around the messaging they sent when
doing these exercises.
"We have no issues with banks buying back their debt at a
discount as long as they do it the correct way," said Neil
Williamson, credit analyst and portfolio manager at Aberdeen
asset management. "For example, it is a little strange to see
banks continue to pay dividends while buying back debt at a
discount. Banks need to appreciate that market access is
important and that the buyers of subordinated debt tend to the
ones that also buy senior."
He added that the recent Santander trade, which saw the
issuer seek to exchange sub debt into senior debt below market
price and change its stance on calls, was potentially a worrying
development.
"In 2009, liability management was not really coercive and
as an investor, you were able to exit pretty much neutral," he
said. "What was worrying with Santander was that they were
buying back below par and exchanging into something that will
never trade at par.
SILVER LINING
It was not all gloomy, though, and panelists agreed that
liability management could be a useful tool to create a market
in future bank capital instruments.
"We may see a situation where new instruments are defined
through liability management rather than the primary market,"
said Credit Suisse Burton.
JP Morgan's Marks echoed that view. "Liability management
offers tremendous flexibility in terms of what issuers can do
and in some cases, as we saw with Lloyds at the end of 2009, it
allows banks to issue a large amount of instruments for which
there would not otherwise be a primary market."
In 2009, Lloyds raised GBP7.5bn of contingent capital
through liability management on some of its outstanding
subordinated debt.
For John Cavanagh, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of
EMEA product solutions, 2012 will an interesting year in terms
of what issuers do to balance the interest of their shareholders
and bondholders.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)