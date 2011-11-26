DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland's government
confirmed it would foot a 1.1 billion euros bill to recapitalise
Irish Life & Permanent after the bancassurer was forced
to pull the plug on the sale of its cash-rich life insurance
arm.
"The Department of Finance has confirmed to Irish Life &
Permanent that none of the bids received for Irish Life were
acceptable at the present time," the department said in a
statement late on Friday.
The company had blamed challenging market conditions for
shelving the sales process, which started after stress tests
held in March under an EU-IMF bailout showed the group had a 4
billion euros capital hole.
Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer
Great-West Lifeco, had been the lead candidate to buy
the business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion
euros, a source told Reuters last week.
A deepening debt crisis in the euro zone had put Canada Life
as well as the other potential bidders, finance buyout firm J.C.
Flowers in partnership with private equity firm Apollo Global
Management and Canada's CVC, off proceeding with a deal, the
Irish Independent newspaper reported on Saturday, citing
sources.
Ireland's government has already poured 2.7 billion euros
into Irish Life & Permanent, which came under pressure when
Ireland's lenders were locked out of debt markets, creating a
huge funding strain for its residential mortgage book.
The group had raised 200 million euros from internal sources
towards the capital bill.
The state was relying on the sale of the life insurance arm,
which has over 32 billion euros in funds under management, to
avoid having to use more public funds to shore the group up.
Ireland has poured nearly 63 billion euros into its banks,
at the heart of its financial crisis, to deal with the legacy of
a disastrous property bubble.
Irish banks had until July of this year to increase their
capital by 24 billion euros, most of it from state funds under
an EU-IMF bailout, but Irish Life was given extra time to meet
the requirement so a deal for its life business could be agreed.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan had previously said he hoped
to have a sale sealed before the end of the year.
