DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 700 million lei ($213 million) in one-year
treasury bills.
ROMANIAN GOVT APPROVES AUSTERITY 2012 BUDGET
Romania's centrist coalition government approved a
cost-cutting 2012 budget on Friday in line with commitments made
under an International Monetary Fund-led aid agreement, Prime
Minister Emil Boc said.
ROMANIA 2011 MAIZE CROP RISES 28 PCT TO 11.5 MLN T
Romania reaped a bumper maize crop of 11.5 million tonnes
this year against around 9 million last season, the agriculture
ministry said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY MARKETS PLUNGE ON RATING CUT TO JUNK
Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and bond yields
soared above 9 percent along the curve on Friday after Moody's
lowered the country's debt rating to speculative, dragging
prices on other emerging European assets down with it.
COLD COMFORT AS AUSTERITY BITES IN EUROPE
While workers protest against austerity measures on the
streets, cash-strapped Europeans are feeling the pain at home,
struggling to pay for heating as winter approaches, reviving
soup kitchens for the poorest and getting rid of costly pets.
ROMANIAN MAYOR ENDS HUNGER STRIKE OVER CUTS
Romanian mayor Florin Cazacu on Saturday ended a six-day
hunger strike over cuts in heating subsidies after the
government handed his town extra funds for fuel oil.
NOKIA PLANT
Nokia Oyj, the world's largest cellphone vendor
by volume, will close its four-year-old Cluj plant in western
Romania starting from Dec. 1, a month earlier than initially
announced due to lack of orders. About 2,200 jobs will be lost
after the factory is closed.
OLTCHIM
About one third of the 3,470 employees of state-owned
chemicals firm Oltchim, which the government aims to
sell under its IMF-backed privatisation plan by April 2012, will
not work in December as the company lacks raw materials.
NEW SENATE HEAD
Romania's senate could elect a new head on Monday after
former Social-Democrat Mircea Geoana was sacked last week.
