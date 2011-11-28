Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Nov 28 A German regional court has opened the door to an investor law suit against credit rating agency Standard & Poor's over its assessment of Lehman Brothers securities before the collapse of the U.S. investment bank.
The Frankfurt higher regional court rejected a lower court ruling that had found the court had no jurisdiction.
"The case will be sent back to the lower Frankfurt court for action and a decision," a spokeswoman for the higher regional court said on Monday.
The German court has jurisdiction because S&P has assets in Germany and the person bringing the suit is a German resident, the higher regional court said in a statement.
German law firm KWAG brought the suit on behalf of an investor who had bought 30,000 euros ($40,000) worth of Lehman securities based on a favourable S&P rating, a spokesman for KWAG said. The ruling could open the door to further suits, he said.
Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008.
An S&P spokeswoman declined comment. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Andrew Callus)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.