UPDATE 7-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
MILAN Nov 28 Talks to reach a final agreement on restructuring Italy's Edison between its main shareholders, France's EDF and Italian investors, could be delayed to Christmas, A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said on Monday.
"A new delay of the pacts beyond November 30 is possible," he told reporters on the margins of an event. "My forecast is that one month is more than enough, I think before Christmas."
Regional utility A2A leads the group of core Italian investors in Edison.
EDF and the Italian investors control Edison through a complex shareholder pact. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
SYDNEY, Feb 12 New Zealand conservation authorities said 240 pilot whales that were stranded overnight at a remote bay which only days earlier had a larger beaching refloated themselves on Sunday and were swimming offshore.