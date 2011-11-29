Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOTOS

The refiner plans to slash costs next year, but will not cut its payroll or sell assets, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita.

COAL

The finance ministry sees no need to introduce an additional tax on coal extraction, a deputy minister tells Rzeczpospolita.

PKO BP, BANK MILLENNIUM, KREDYT BANK

PKO BP sees no business case in buying smaller Bank Millennium or Kredyt Bank, both put up for sale by their foreign parents, but it would be ready to step in to stabilise the Polish banking sector, writes Dziennik.

