Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS
The refiner plans to slash costs next year, but will not cut
its payroll or sell assets, its chief executive tells
Rzeczpospolita.
COAL
The finance ministry sees no need to introduce an additional
tax on coal extraction, a deputy minister tells Rzeczpospolita.
PKO BP, BANK MILLENNIUM, KREDYT BANK
PKO BP sees no business case in buying smaller Bank
Millennium or Kredyt Bank, both put up for sale by their foreign
parents, but it would be ready to step in to stabilise the
Polish banking sector, writes Dziennik.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX