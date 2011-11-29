The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DEBT
Italy and Spain have not asked to be rescued by the
International Monetary Fund, the head of the lender said on
Monday as she urged European leaders to quickly solve the
region's festering debt crisis.
UNICREDIT
An Italian court has annulled the seizure of assets at
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit worth 245 million euros, judicial
sources said on Monday, in a new development of a tax fraud
probe.
* FINMECCANICA
The group said on Tuesday it had won, via a unit, a contract
for the Honolulu metro worth $1.334 billion.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's controlling foundation shareholder is considering
a pact with shareholders Axa and Caltagirone to control the bank
and the foundation would sell down its stake to 33 percent, il
Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. The Corriere said
Santander could be a candidate to become shareholder of the
bank.
ENI, SARAS, ERG
Italy's government will give diplomatic help to the
country's oil companies to find alternative sources of crude if
sanctions are imposed on imports from Iran, a senior industry
official said on Monday, adding Saudi Arabia could make up the
shortfall.
A2A, EDISON
France's EDF is against a further delay in reaching
a deal on Edison, in which A2A is also a major shareholder, and
this could trigger an auction of Italy's second largest power
producer, la Repubblica said in unsourced report.
FONDIARIA-SAI
A capital increase is one of the options the insurer will
consider at a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss capital
management and as sales of assets fail to take off, La Stampa
said in an unsourced report.
FIAT
Holding company Exor said on Monday it held 8.81
percent of Fiat savings shares to date, following acquisitions
on the market
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The fate of Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle
hangs in the balance as it looks increasingly unlikely that all
senior creditors will relent to junior bondholders' demands,
sources close to the matter said.
