ROMANIA BUDGET DEFICIT EDGES DOWN IN JAN-OCT
Romania's consolidated budget deficit edged down to 2.4
percent of gross domestic product in the first ten months of the
year from 2.5 in January-September, the finance ministry said on
Monday.
ROMANIA SELLS 249 MLN LEI T-BILLS, YIELDS NEAR FLAT
Romania sold 249 million lei, about a third as much as
planned, in one-year debt on Monday with the average yield at
6.65 percent against 6.64 at a previous Nov. 7 tender, central
bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY REBOUND BOOSTS CEE, RATE MOVE EYED
The Czech crown netted its biggest one-day rise in 18
months on Monday and Hungary's forint and bonds led a rebound in
emerging European assets as Budapest offered more signs of its
intent to seal a new deal with the IMF following a debt
downgrade.
ROMGAZ LISTING
The government will accept bids for an adviser to sell a 15
percent stake in unlisted state-owned natural gas producer
Romgaz until Dec. 29. The selected adviser could be announced in
January. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
BCR
Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) plans to continue financing
the Romanian economy, said Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group
Bank, BCR's majority holder.
He also said Erste does not plan to leave the east of the
European Union or sell assets in the region.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
NEW SENATE HEAD
Vasile Blaga, a Democrat-Liberal senior, was elected as
senate head on Monday. Romania Libera, Page 3
DEBT
Romania plans to borrow 57 billion lei ($17.46 billion) and
2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion)in 2012 to cover its deficit,
deputy finance minister Gheorghe Gherghina said.
Romania Libera, Page 10
($1 = 3.2643 Romanian lei)
($1 = 0.7490 euros)