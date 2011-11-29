FRANKFURT Nov 29 Commerzbank is
weighing transferring its loss-making real estate finance unit
Eurohypo to the German state, the Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing a source familiar with the thinking.
The move would allow Commerzbank to avoid a fresh state-aid
inquiry by the European Commission, which would probably be
accompanied by tough fresh conditions, the paper wrote in its
Tuesday edition.
Commerzbank is seeking a "free market solution," the paper
quoted the source as saying. If the loss for Commerzbank in the
case of a sale to the government is big enough, the European
Commission could approve the divestment, the source said.
Commerzbank, which has been ordered by the Commission to
sell Eurohypo by the end of 2014 as a condition for approving
state aid to the lender in the financial crisis, was not
immediately available for comment.
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing has ruled out
returning to the state for support, as Germany's second-biggest
lender works to restore its financial strength and boost its
regulatory capital after the crisis.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)