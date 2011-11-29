LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Societe Generale announced on Tuesday morning that it was extending a Tier 1 tender offer for 48 hours following a statement by Moody's that it was reviewing a number of European banks' subordinated, junior and Tier 3 debt for possible downgrade.

The rating agency said it would strip out systemic support from banks in a number of countries, including France, stating that "systemic support for subordinated debt may no longer be sufficiently predictable or reliable to be a sound basis for incorporating uplift into Moody's ratings."

"We wanted to give investors a bit more time to weigh up the Moody's announcement and potential rating action," said a source close to the deal.

SG announced on November 18 that it would tender for cash seven series of deeply subordinated notes and non-cumulative trust preferred securities issued by SG Capital Trust III. The amount of targeted securities was EUR6.5bn-equivalent, with a EUR900m cap for non-US securities. The tender was due to expire this afternoon at 4pm.

SG's standalone rating is A2 while its senior rating is Aa3. Its subordinated debt is currently rated A1 while its hybrids are rated A3.

MOODY'S WARNS ON BURDEN-SHARING

Moody's warned that banks in Spain, Italy, Austria and France faced the greatest number of reviews.

Elisabeth Rudman, Senior Vice President at Moody's, explained that while the review on systemic support for subordinated debt had started in February and the agency had originally waited for a European Commission draft proposal on banks' crisis management and resolution framework, there was a higher risk of burden-sharing to be imposed on subordinated debt despite the lack of legal framework.

"While we are still waiting for this draft from the EC, we have decided to move ahead with our review because our view is that the risks of potential burden-sharing cannot only be assessed on the basis of what the legal system is right now. As we saw with Ireland, legal frameworks can be changed very quickly."

She added that with the stresses currently seen in Europe, and to the extent that a country is having problems with its banking system, Moody's view was that it was much more likely for losses to be imposed on these securities.

"Therefore during the review period we will decide whether to reflect these risks for investors in our current ratings, rather than wait for the changes in the legal framework."

Rudman said that while there had been some burden-sharing with debt holders in 2009, subordinated debt had been affected to a lesser extent. "While there may be cases in the future where support is provided that benefits subordinated debt holders, our view is that there is a lower probability of that happening," she said. "What we are saying is that wherever there is a situation where a bank might need support, it is seen to be much more acceptable than it was two years ago to have subordinated debt holders experience some burden-sharing."

Rudman said the amount of debt targeted was a subset of the USD600bn equivalent targeted in February when Moody's announced a global reassessment of government support assumptions in bank subordinated debt. She added that the average potential downgrade was two notches, but that it may vary according to cases.

The agency will be rating the subordinated debt off a bank's Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (Adjusted BCA), the bank's standalone rating, instead of a bank's long-term unsecured debt.

While Rudman said there is no public timeframe, Moody's guidelines say that it aims to conclude a review within three months.

The market reaction has so far been limited and for investors, the move is not a game changer.

"It's a lot of internal cooking for Moody's," said Philippe Bodereau, head of pan-European credit research at PIMCO. "They tend to inflict that on investors in general, change their methodologies, and people have lost interest. I've still got to be wary because it can have a market impact but the market impact would be more acute when you go to junk but by and large if you look at the major banks here, they are not going to go to junk, they might go from single A range to triple B range. There may be a couple of exceptions, but no more than that." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Christopher Vellacott, Editing by Julian Baker)