FRANKFURT Nov 29 BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel on Tuesday said that the world's largest chemical company was looking into reviving its share buy-back programme.

In the previous financial crisis, BASF had suspended its long-term initiative to re-launch its share buyback programme every year.

Engel declined to provide details of the plan, saying the supervisory board first needed to give the green light before the proposal could be put to shareholders for their approval.

The company's Chief Executive Kurt Bock also on Tuesday confirmed the group's 2011 outlook, adding not much had changed since late October, when BASF said that sales and adjusted operating profit, would rise significantly this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)