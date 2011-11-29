FRANKFURT Nov 29 BASF finance
chief Hans-Ulrich Engel on Tuesday said that the world's largest
chemical company was looking into reviving its share buy-back
programme.
In the previous financial crisis, BASF had suspended its
long-term initiative to re-launch its share buyback programme
every year.
Engel declined to provide details of the plan, saying the
supervisory board first needed to give the green light before
the proposal could be put to shareholders for their approval.
The company's Chief Executive Kurt Bock also on Tuesday
confirmed the group's 2011 outlook, adding not much had changed
since late October, when BASF said that sales and adjusted
operating profit, would rise significantly this year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)